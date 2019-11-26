Weather to turn cold but more settled at weekend with risk of frost, says local forecaster

The weather will be showery for Wednesday and Thursday but rainfall amounts will generally be low, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, said it will be "turning cold but more settled then from Friday for a few days with risk or frosts at night under clear skies".

"The cold and settled weather will continue into Monday or Tuesday next week but it is likely to turn mild and unsettled then," he added.