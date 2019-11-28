Temperatures set to drop below freezing in the coming nights, says Met Éireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Éireann is for a lot of dry, bright and cool weather with temperatures set to drop below freezing in the coming nights.

According to Met Éireann, Friday morning will be dry and bright for most of the country; however, there may be some patches of mist about to start the day.

It will feel cool in a light or moderate north easterly breeze. Highest day time temperatures for the day will generally range between 4 and 8 degrees. It will be mildest in the south and coolest in the north of the country.

Here is our 7 day Atlantic Chart, showing the pressure and precipitation forecast in 6 hours intervals.

It will be another cold and largely dry and frosty night on Friday night with temperatures below freezing in places. It will be coldest in the North of the country with temperatures falling to -2 degrees in places.

Less cold in the south and southwest with temperatures not falling lower than 4 or 5 degrees.

A few mist patches possible also. Moderate easterly winds will freshen along southern coasts overnight. Cloudier conditions with outbreaks of rain and drizzle will push into the southwest towards dawn.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday is for a mainly dry day for the majority of the country. There is a risk of outbreaks of rain on south and south-western coastal counties.

These are associated with the passage of a low pressure to the south of the country in the early hours of Saturday morning. This low pressure should have cleared by mid-afternoon leaving dry conditions countrywide.

Temperatures generally ranging 4 to 8 degrees but feeling cool in light north to north-easterly breezes. A cold and mostly dry night apart from an isolated shower in the north of the country.

Lows of 0 to -3 degrees with some mist and fog patches about also under slack breezes.

According to Met Éireann, high pressure will dictate the weather pattern for Ireland on Sunday ensuring dry weather throughout the country and good sunny spells.

Cloud may linger along north-western and south-eastern coasts. Winds will be slack and from a north to north-westerly direction with perhaps some more moderate breezes in the south-west.

Temperatures generally ranging of 5 to a maximum of 8 degrees. Lowest temperatures overnight 0 to 3 degrees with frost in places. Some mist and fog patches possible under light variable breezes.