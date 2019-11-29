Models predicting trend back to much colder weather in December, says Carlow forecaster
Oh dear...
File photo
Models are predicting a trend back to much colder weather in December, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, an "interesting trend on weather models that has developed on the last few updates is a trend back to much colder weather around the 9th and 10th of December".
Alan added: "Long way out but one to watch."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on