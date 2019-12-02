WARNING: Road conditions treacherous with dense fog and frost around the county
Carlow commuters be advised!
Warning of icy roads
Road conditions are treacherous this Monday morning with widespread frost and fog.
According to Met Éireann, temperatures fell to between -3 to +1 degrees.
There is widespread sharp to severe frost with some icy stretches. Dense fog developing also, especially in parts of Munster towards morning.
According to www.carlowweather.com, it "will be a cold start this morning after heavy frost overnight, low of -2.7c at my station, some foggy patches this morning too so take it easy".
