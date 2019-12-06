Carlow people! Met Éireann's warning to members of the public ahead of stormy weather

Be advised!

Carlow Live Reporter

Reporter:

Carlow Live Reporter

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Latest Met Eireann weather forecast warns of potentially stormy conditions this weekend

The latest Met Éireann weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend has warned of a risk of potentially stormy conditions in places.

Read also: Wind warning issued for Carlow as first storm of the year is named by Met Éireann

Met Éireann says that its Forecast Office has been monitoring developments for Sunday, December 8 "for a number of days" and confidence is mounting for "a period of potentially stormy weather" for some parts of the country.

According to the forecast, on Sunday it will be very windy with possibly stormy in Atlantic coastal areas, with strong to gale force southwesterly winds and with the risk of severe and damaging gusts, especially in the southwest, west and later in the northwest. 

There will be some bright or sunny spells, but squally showers also. Cold, with maximum temperatures of 7 to 10 Celsius. Minimum overnight temperatures 4 to 7 degrees, with winds very slowly easing later.