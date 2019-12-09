'Good day ahead with bright spells,' says Carlow forecaster after Storm Atiyah carnage
"A pretty good day ahead with bright spells," says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, after Storm Atiyah moved through overnight on Sunday.
He said: "Well that was a rough night! Winds easing now and a pretty good day ahead with bright spells and just odd scattered shower.
"Turning wet and windy again on Monday night though with a very wet and windy day for Tuesday."
