'Potential for more weather warnings for strong winds' on Tuesday, says Carlow forecaster
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
There is "potential for more weather warnings for strong winds" on Tuesday, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly of www.carlowweather.com.
It comes after winds of almost 100km/h were recorded in Carlow as Storm Atiyah moved through on Sunday night.
Potential for more weather warnings for strong winds tomorrow pic.twitter.com/jyuvCnG3dx— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 9, 2019
