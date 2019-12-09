'Potential for more weather warnings for strong winds' on Tuesday, says Carlow forecaster

CREDIT: Carlow Weather

There is "potential for more weather warnings for strong winds" on Tuesday, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly of www.carlowweather.com

It comes after winds of almost 100km/h were recorded in Carlow as Storm Atiyah moved through on Sunday night. 