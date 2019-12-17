'It is going to be an awful day on Wednesday,' Carlow forecaster delivers the bad news
Gusts for Wednesday CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly says weather models are "really struggling to forecast the details of the wet and windy weather" expected on Wednesday.
According to www.carloweather.com, in general though "they do agree it is going to be an awful day".
Tomorrow is going to see the weather turn wet and windy with a risk of some heavy falls of rain in Southern areas and also strong gusts at times. The models are not in agreement on the details of the system so stay up to date with forecasts. pic.twitter.com/cAIZJjgzlY— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 17, 2019
