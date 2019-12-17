'It is going to be an awful day on Wednesday,' Carlow forecaster delivers the bad news

Be advised!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Gusts for Wednesday CREDIT: Carlow Weather

Carlow forecaster Alan O'Reilly says weather models are "really struggling to forecast the details of the wet and windy weather" expected on Wednesday.

According to www.carloweather.com, in general though "they do agree it is going to be an awful day".