Met Éireann's forecast for Christmas Day says it will be 'dry, chilly and settled weather'

The latest weather chart for Christmas Day from Met Eireann

In its latest weather forecast for Ireland, Met Éireann has given an update on what to expect for the weather on Christmas Day. 

The forecast states: "Current trends suggest high pressure will build towards Ireland for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with an increased likelihood of dry, chilly and settled weather."

Meanwhile Accuweather is forecasting a dry day for Christmas Eve with temperatures reaching 7 degrees with temperatures falling overnight on Christmas Eve.

The current forecast for Christmas Day is for a cloudy but cold day with temperatures reaching 5 degrees.