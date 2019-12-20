Met Éireann's forecast for Christmas Day says it will be 'dry, chilly and settled weather'

In its latest weather forecast for Ireland, Met Éireann has given an update on what to expect for the weather on Christmas Day.

The forecast states: "Current trends suggest high pressure will build towards Ireland for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with an increased likelihood of dry, chilly and settled weather."

Our 7 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/rpBWCfb4wU — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 19, 2019

Meanwhile Accuweather is forecasting a dry day for Christmas Eve with temperatures reaching 7 degrees with temperatures falling overnight on Christmas Eve.

The current forecast for Christmas Day is for a cloudy but cold day with temperatures reaching 5 degrees.