Met Éireann issues advance warning of four-day weather alert as Atlantic storms loom

Met Éireann has put Ireland on alert for weather warnings and four days of "very unsettled" stormy weather bringing "severe" wind and heavy rain is set to sweep across from next Monday.

Notice of bad weather on the way, came at 2pm on Friday, January 10 when the forecaster issued a weather advisory for all of Ireland.

"We are entering a period of very unsettled weather. Further warnings for strong winds and rainfall are likely to be issued in the coming days. A combination of spring tides and gales may lead to coastal flooding at times," said the advisory.

The notice is valid from just after midnight on Monday, January 13 to almost midnight on Thursday 16/01/2020

The advisory was issued at 2pm on January 10.

In its forecast, Met Éireann says Monday will be a very windy day with strong to gale force southerly winds bringing in heavy rain from the Atlantic. It says there's the risk of severe winds clipping the Connacht coast.

Met Éireann expects showers will follow from the west through the afternoon and evening and the winds will turn southwest moderating a little. Temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Weather advisories are issued up to about a week ahead to provide early information on potential hazardous weather.