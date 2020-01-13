Carlow Gardaí issue warning to people as Storm Brendan batters the country

Carlow Gardaí have issued an appeal to motorists as Storm Brendan batters the country.

Gardaí said: "Please take extra care everyone. Look out for those more vulnerable or elderly neighbours.

"Motorists should allow extra time for journeys, reduce your speed, be conscious of fallen debris on roads, be mindful of cross winds on motorways or exposed roads, especially if driving high sided vehicles or motorcycles.

"Also be conscious of pedestrians and cyclists."