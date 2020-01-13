WATCH: Storm Brendan blows trampoline on to major motorway in Ireland
Wow!
Storm Brendan hitting Ireland on Monday
A trampoline has landed in the centre of the M7 motorway thanks to Storm Brendan.
A video has been posted on twitter showing traffic avoiding the large trampoline standing upright on the motorway near Limerick University.
Anyone loose a trampoline?? One found on M7 just before UL exit into #Limerick #StormBrendan #Ireland #StaySafe @MetEireann pic.twitter.com/d7HlJYvKzS— ✈Michael Finnan (@finnan22) January 13, 2020
