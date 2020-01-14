Carlow forecaster predicts some sleet and snow in the aftermath of Storm Brendan
Be advised!
A robin in the snow (Photo by Terry Foss)
Heavy rain in the south will push up across the country through Tuesday morning and into the afternoon, according to www.carlowweather.com.
Forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, also says there will be some sleet and snow on high ground.
It will be a mainly dry day before more wet and windy weather arrives Thursday becoming settled for Friday and the weekend but cool.
