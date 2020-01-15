You guessed it! South East gets another weather warning for Thursday
Ah here...
You guessed it! Waterford gets another weather warning for Thursday
The South East is once again the subject of a weather warning from Met Éireann after a week of wild weather.
The latest warning is a Status Yellow wind warning covering Wexford, Cork and Waterford.
"South to Southeast winds 50 to 65 km/hr gusts 90 to 110 km/hr, strongest on coasts and hills. There's a risk of coastal flooding around a period of high tides," Met Éireann said.
A similar warning is in place for Cork, Kerry, Wicklow, Donegal and Mayo.
Caution is advised, particularly at the coasts.
