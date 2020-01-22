Carlow commuters! Some dense fog in areas so allow extra time, warns Carlow forecaster
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
Carlow commuters!
There is some dense fog in areas this Wednesday morning so allow extra time if travelling, warns Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, the fog will be slow to clear in some areas so allow extra time if commuting.
There will be light winds and temps up to 11C with the odd bright spell this Wednesday afternoon.
