UPDATE: Mild weather in forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Éireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Éireann is for it to be cold and wintry at first but becoming milder from Wednesday onwards.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday is for it to be cold and blustery, with sunny spells and wintry showers, mainly in western areas. Showers will be a mix of rain, sleet and hail, with some snow on high ground.

Afternoon temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees, in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

Clear spells and scattered showers at first on Tuesday night, but becoming more isolated as the night goes on.

Some showers will be wintry, mainly on higher ground. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees, in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

According to Met Éireann, it will turn less cold on Wednesday, with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Generally dry, with some scattered outbreaks of rain, mainly in western and northern areas.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees, in moderate southwesterly winds.

Dry in most areas on Wednesday night, but rain will possibly affect south and southeast coastal areas. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees, in light to moderate south to southwest winds, fresh along northwest coasts.

Thursday is looking mostly dry with some sunny spells and just a few isolated showers, mainly in the northwest.

Continuing mild, with highest afternoon temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, in light to moderate westerly winds, fresher along northwest coasts.

Dry for much of the night on Thursday night, but rain is expected to move into Atlantic counties by morning, possibly heavy at times. Light to moderate westerly winds backing southerly and freshening along western coasts.

Lowest temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees.