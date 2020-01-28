'Allow extra time for your journeys,' concern over ice on Carlow roads after warning

"Allow extra time for your journeys," said Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, as he expressed his concern over ice on Carlow roads after Met Éireann issued a weather warning late on Monday night.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow snow and ice warning for Ireland.

Hazardous conditions will be in places overnight on Monday and Tuesday morning due to compacted snow and ice.

Further snow showers also, heaviest in the southwest, west and north.

Alan added: "Some more showers Tuesday morning will make it a little further East but the main issue will be frost and ice.

"Allow extra time for your journeys and especially early Tuesday morning.‬"























The warning is valid from 10pm on Monday to noon on Tuesday.