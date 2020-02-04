'Several storms tracking near Ireland from Saturday into next week,' says Carlow forecaster

The weather charts show polling day on Saturday could turn out to be a wet and windy afternoon and evening, according to www.carlowweather.com.

Forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, said there is still uncertainty on the weather models but the risk of bad weather is increasing.

He added that one weather model has "several storms tracking near Ireland from Saturday into next week".

"A spell of very disturbed weather is looking likely. Keep a close eye on forecasts over the weekend," he said.