Met Éireann issues weather warning for Carlow with Storm Ciara to bash Ireland

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind and rain warnings for the entire country ahead of Storm Ciara this weekend.

On Saturday, election day, southerly winds will strengthen during the day, reaching mean speeds of 50-65km/h with gusts reaching 90-110km/h.

On Sunday, Storm Ciara, named by the UK Met Office, will produce very strong winds over Ireland with a risk of damaging gusts.

"Over the weekend the combination of Spring Tides and high seas, as well as stormy conditions, will result in an elevated risk of coastal flooding, especially along southern, western and northwestern coasts," Met Éireann has said.

This warning is valid from 9am on Saturday until midnight on Sunday.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning will also come into force from 12 noon on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday.

On Saturday, a spell of heavy rain will spread eastwards across the country on Saturday with 20-40mm expected, highest in the west and northwest.

Another spell of heavy rain on Sunday will clear to squally wintry showers. Another 20-40mm likely.

There is a risk of localised flooding this weekend, especially over the western half of the country, according to Met Éireann.

Caution is advised on all roads.