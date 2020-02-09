Status Yellow wind warning now in place for Carlow and the entire country until Monday

A Status Yellow wind warning is now in place for Carlow and the entire country until midday on Monday.

Storm Ciara will continue to produce very strong west to southwest winds over Ireland with mean speeds of 50-65km/h and gusts generally of between 90 and 110km/h, higher in Atlantic coastal areas.

A combination of spring tides and high seas will result in a significant risk of coastal flooding.

The warning is valid until noon on Monday.