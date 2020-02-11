ALERT: Carlow commuters! Conditions are reportedly slippery on the M9 motorway
Stay safe!
Be advised!
Conditions are reportedly slippery on the M9 motorway between J10 Knocktopher and J12 Grannagh following heavy snow.
Showers of hail, sleet or snow may affect road conditions, especially on higher ground. AA Roadwatch is warning motorists in affected areas, to slow down and avoid any harsh acceleration or braking.
Slow down and leave plenty of extra space between your vehicle and the one in front.
