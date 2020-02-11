'The next storm has been named by the UK Met Office,' says Carlow forecaster

Storm Dennis is on the way

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

He is expected to make landfall by Saturday

"The next storm has been named by UK Met Office," says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly. 

The UK Met Office says that Storm Dennis has been named and will "bring very strong winds and potential for disruption to many parts of England and Wales on Saturday."