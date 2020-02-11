'The next storm has been named by the UK Met Office,' says Carlow forecaster
Storm Dennis is on the way
He is expected to make landfall by Saturday
"The next storm has been named by UK Met Office," says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
The UK Met Office says that Storm Dennis has been named and will "bring very strong winds and potential for disruption to many parts of England and Wales on Saturday."
The next storm has been named by UK Met Office #StormDennis https://t.co/y9fHb0WVpy— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) February 11, 2020
