'The week ahead looks rather wet,' says Carlow forecaster with many lands already flooded

"The week ahead looks rather wet," says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, with many lands already flooded after heavy rain last week.

Met Éireann's forecast is predicting a cold and windy day on Tuesday with bright spells and scattered showers, some wintry with a risk of hail and thunder.

Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees but feeling colder due to the added wind-chill factor in strong west to northwest breezes.

Rain will extend northeastwards across the country during Wednesday morning accompanied by freshening southerly winds.

Heavy falls in parts of the west and north with a risk of spot flooding.

Current indications suggest Friday will be a wet day with spells of rain, heavy in places with a renewed risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in strong southwest winds.

Present indications suggest the weekend will see a continuation of the unsettled weather with showers or longer spells of rain moving in from the Atlantic at times.

According to www.carlowweather.com, the week ahead looks rather wet in the West but a lot less rainfall for Eastern areas.