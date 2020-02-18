Carlow forecaster reveals next storm name but there is no obvious storm on the horizon yet

Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly, has revealed what the next storm name will be but added that there is no obvious storm on the horizon.

According to www.carlowweather.com, there isn't any obvious storms showing on charts that would likely be named in coming days.

Alan added: "However as storms can be named by Met Éireann and the UK or Dutch Met Office, it is always hard to know when a system will be named. Next name will be #StormEllen"