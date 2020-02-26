ALERT: Road temps below 0C with risk of icy patches on Carlow roads, warns forecaster

Road temperatures are below 0C with a risk of icy patches on Carlow roads, warns forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, road temps are below 0C in many areas but showers are more confined to West and North.

He added: "Take care this morning with a risk of icy patches.

"‪Allow some extra time to clear the car windscreen this morning. Temperature at my station is 2.2C but feels like -2C in the windchill and the surface temperature is lower.‬"

A snow and ice weather warning for the whole country is in effect until 9am on Wednesday.