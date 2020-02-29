ALERT: Met Éireann issue snow and ice warning issued for Carlow on top of wind warning

Met Eireann has issued four weather warnings covering Carlow for Saturday:

A status yellow snow and ice warning for Ireland will see wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow spreading eastwards this morning will lead to icy conditions.

Later this morning a more persistent band of rain and sleet will cross the country, turning to snow for a time, particular over the Midlands and north of the country, and over high ground elsewhere.

The combination of sleet/snow and strong winds will lead to low visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Valid from 7am Saturday to 4pm Saturday

Other Weather Warnings for Carlow are:

STATUS YELLOW - WIND WARNING FOR LEINSTER

Strong winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.

Southwesterly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h on Saturday morning with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected.

Valid 9am to 1pm on Saturday.

STATUS ORANGE - WIND WARNING FOR LEINSTER

Severe winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.

Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h for a time on Saturday afternoon and early evening with gusts of 110 to 120km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas.

Valid from 1pm to 7pm Saturday.

STATUS YELLOW - WIND WARNING FOR LEINSTER

Strong winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.

Westerly winds of mean speeds 50 to 65km/h on Saturday evening and early Saturday night with gusts of 90 to 110km/h expected.

Valid from 7pm to 12 midnight Saturday.