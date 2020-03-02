ALERT: Care needed around Carlow with many roads below 0C following cold snap overnight

Care is needed around Carlow with many roads below 0C following a cold snap overnight.

A snow and ice warning was in effect until 8am on Monday morning. 

Met Éireann said with minimum air temperatures near zero or below countrywide, some icy stretches are likely by morning.