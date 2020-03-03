There's a risk of heavy rain this week that could fall as sleet and snow, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

According to www.carlowweather.com, weather charts are predicting a system up over Ireland on Wednesday.

Alan added: "Risk of heavy rain with 15mm to 20mm possible in Midlands and West. Also could fall as sleet and snow in some areas for a time.

"This rain was forecast to stay South and miss us but we just can’t catch a break!‬"