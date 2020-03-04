'A lot of uncertainty for the weekend still but risk of rain,' says Carlow forecaster

There's a lot of uncertainty for the weekend still but there is a risk of rain Saturday afternoon and evening, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly. 

Check out his tweet below: 