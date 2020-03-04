'A lot of uncertainty for the weekend still but risk of rain,' says Carlow forecaster
Stop it!
File photo
There's a lot of uncertainty for the weekend still but there is a risk of rain Saturday afternoon and evening, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
Check out his tweet below:
Latest charts show the amount of rain tonight and tomorrow morning will be low. Thankfully not looking too wet. A lot of uncertainty for the weekend still but risk of rain Saturday afternoon and evening. pic.twitter.com/LYRWhb1HF6— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 3, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on