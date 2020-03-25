'Some possibly record breaking High Pressure coming our way,' says Carlow forecaster
Expect hard frosts and no rain
CREDIT: Carlow Weather
"Some possibly record breaking High Pressure coming our way," says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.
According to www.carlowweather.com, people can expect "hard frosts and no rain".
Some possibly record breaking High Pressure coming our way this weekend!— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 25, 2020
Expect hard frosts and no rain. pic.twitter.com/ImkNZ5vfMb
Latest GFS upper air temperature animation for next 10 days.— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 24, 2020
Now where did I put the long johns pic.twitter.com/F0AvbKeneC
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on