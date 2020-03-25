'Some possibly record breaking High Pressure coming our way,' says Carlow forecaster

Expect hard frosts and no rain

"Some possibly record breaking High Pressure coming our way," says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly. 

According to www.carlowweather.com, people can expect "hard frosts and no rain".