ALERT: Foggy start to the day in Carlow but some motorists are driving with no lights on
Be advised!
File photo
Carlow motorists!
It's a foggy start to the day in Carlow and surrounding areas so take care when driving.
However, according to Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly, some motorists are driving with no lights on.
A cool and foggy start to the day in Carlow and surrounding areas. A nice day ahead with good sunshine in the East and up to 15c but cooler in the West with cloud and some patchy drizzle. A lovely morning for a run but lots of cars with no lights on! @aaroadwatch pic.twitter.com/X4HdnGVUmA— Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) March 26, 2020
