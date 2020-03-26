ALERT: Foggy start to the day in Carlow but some motorists are driving with no lights on

Be advised!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

Carlow motorists!

It's a foggy start to the day in Carlow and surrounding areas so take care when driving.

However, according to Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly, some motorists are driving with no lights on.