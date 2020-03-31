Weather becoming more unsettled but milder for the weekend, says Carlow forecaster

We'll take it!

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Mild weather expected in Carlow

The weather is expected to become more unsettled but milder for the weekend, says Carlow forecaster, Alan O'Reilly. 

According to www.carlowweather.com, the weather chart trends show cool and settled weather for the rest of this week then becoming more unsettled but milder for the weekend and start of next week.

Alan added: "Early next week looks milder but a little unsettled."