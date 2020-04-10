Forecast for Bank Holiday Monday is for 'dry and bright' weather but there is a catch...
Please adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions!
It will be windy but dry
The forecast for Bank Holiday Monday is for "dry and bright" weather but there is a catch, according to the predictions of weatherman, Alan O'Reilly.
Alan of www.carlowweather.com has said that Monday looks dry and bright "but cool and breezy".
He added: "Sunday looks wet in some areas but still a little uncertain where rain will hit. Turning cooler and breezy also."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on