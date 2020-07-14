Forecaster predicts high pressure and settled weather for this weekend

Regional weather forecaster Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel has predicted dry and settled weather this weekend.

However, it's not all good news as Cathal says "the weather for the remainder of the week will be somewhat mixed, with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle likely in parts of Connacht, Ulster, Leinster and the Midlands today [Tuesday], as well as in Atlantic coastal areas on Wednesday and again more widespread for a time on Friday."

"Wednesday and Thursday will be more settled generally with some good dry periods and sunny spells developing in places, most likely in the south and east of the country and across the Midlands also. Further dry weather is indicated over the weekend as high pressure develops from the west or southwest," Cathal added.

"Temperatures for the week ahead will range typically between 17-20 degrees between now and Sunday, with a chance of warmer temperatures into the low 20s developing during the early to middle days of next week with our winds becoming more southerly in direction at least for a time.