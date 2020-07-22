Met Éireann's Carlow weather forecast for the coming days

Wednesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, humid and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, according to Met Éireann.

However, good dry and bright spells will occur also. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees in mostly moderate southwest breezes, fresh at times near coasts.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will become more persistent for a time tonight. Mist patches will form in the mainly light westerly breezes. Mild and humid with lows of 12 to 14 degrees.

Thursday

Damp, cloudy and misty in many areas this Thursday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will turn drier and brighter as the day progresses, with some sunny spells developing during the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees in light west to northwest breezes.

Friday

Friday will be dry and bright in many areas to begin with sunny spells. Cloud will thicken through the morning in the western areas with outbreaks or rain arriving along the Atlantic Seaboard by the afternoon. Cloud and rain spreading eastwards to affect much of the country by evening, with some locally moderate or heavy bursts developing in Atlantic coastal counties. Highs of 16 to 21 degrees in light or moderate southerly breezes, freshening near coasts. Mild and humid on Friday night with rain giving way to showers as southerly winds veer westerly. Lows of 12 to 15 degrees.

Saturday

Sunny spells and fairly widespread showers look likely for Saturday. Some of the showers could be heavy with the potential for thundery downpours. Highs of 16 to 20 degrees in gusty westerly winds.

Sunday

Sunday also looks like bringing a mix of sunny spells and showers, however, the showers will be more scattered and less heavy than on Saturday. Maximum tempertures of 15 to 20 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest breezes.