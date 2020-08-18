WEATHER WARNING: Risk of flooding for Carlow this week

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for Carlow.

Unseasonably wet and very windy weather is expected from early Wednesday night until later Friday, with further rainfall and wind warnings likely. Strong winds at times may result in unsafe conditions and some disruption, especially over high ground, lakes and sea areas. There is also a risk of flooding.

The moderate weather advisory will be in place from 8pm Wednesday to 8pm Friday for Ireland.