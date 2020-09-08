'Warm front': Weather expert predicting temperatures in 20s next week

An advance weather forecaster is predicting some temperatures reaching as high as the mid-20s Celsius next week.

Irish Weather Online group on Facebook is anticipating a 'warm front' over the country from Sunday evening onwards.

Warm temperatures are sometimes typical of an 'Indian Summer event' in Ireland September but 20 degrees Celsius or higher would be above average for this time of the year.

Prof Peter O'Donnell said: "Monday and possibly several following days will likely stay quite warm as the cold front pushing close to Ireland on Sunday evening may then ripple back north as a warm front and weaken.

"This may leave Ireland in a warm southerly flow for several days ahead of slowly advancing frontal systems.

"Highs could be into the low 20s with isolated mid-20s."

Meanwhile, Met Eireann is forecasting "a lot of dry weather" over the coming weekend.

Forecasters are predicting highs of 15 to 18 degrees on Saturday and 18 to 21 degrees on Sunday.