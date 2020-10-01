WATCH: Storm Alex to bring wet and windy weather across Ireland

Storm Alex has been named by the French Met Office and it will bring some inclement weather in the coming days.

According to Met Eireann, Storm Alex and associated lows and fronts are forecast to bring wet and windy weather across France, Britain and Ireland over the rest of the week. 

You can watch the track of the storm in this tweet from Met Eireann.