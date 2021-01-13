Met Éireann forecasts wet and windy conditions for the rest of this week

Met Éireann is predicting a miserable end to this week with wet and windy weather dominating.

It will be generally cloudy on Wednesday with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly early and later in the day with longer drier spells in-between, according to the forecaster.

They predict Wednesday will be a milder day countrywide with highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees, in moderate, occasionally fresh, southwesterly breezes.

Wednesday night

The rain will push eastwards overnight with scattered showers in the west by morning. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes, later veering northwesterly and moderating.

Thursday

Rain will clear eastwards through the morning with just isolated showers following behind and sunny spells developing during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate northwesterly breezes.

Thursday Night

Frost will return on Thursday night under clear skies and light variable winds, lowest temperatures of between - 1 and +2 degrees with widespread mist and fog forming also. Cloud will increase from the west towards dawn, with temperatures gradually rising as it does.

Friday

Increasingly cloudy with patchy light rain or drizzle mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties. Afternoon high temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, freshening on Atlantic coasts later. Rain will become more persistent and heavy at times on Friday night but it will be quite mild with lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees occurring early on.

Further outlook

Current indications suggest rain will clear eastwards on Saturday morning with blustery showers through Saturday and Sunday.