Remnants of Hurricane Sam to impact Ireland

The remnants of Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic will impact our weather in the coming days, weather models predict.

Weather Alerts Ireland said on Tuesday that "models continue to show the risk of heavy rain until Saturday brought in by the remnants of Hurricane Sam.

"The system will push towards Iceland but will bring rain bands to Ireland which are expected to stall in the West of the country.

"Over 110mm of rain is expected in parts of higher ground in the South West.

"In 24 hours the evening [Tuesday] ECMWF model is showing over 90mm in 24 hours for higher ground in the South West which is above the red warning criteria of 80mm in 24 hours.

"Localised and river flooding is possible so please take care. Warnings will likely be issued by Met Eireann in the coming days," they warned.

Met Éireann has so far issued an advisory for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal and Connacht for Friday.

"A band of rain is approaching from the Atlantic and is forecast to stall over the western half of the country on Thursday and Friday, leading to persistent and heavy falls in places. This may result in some river flooding as well as localised surface flooding," they warned.

Met Éireann expects to update this advisory on Wednesday and have said "warnings may be issued."