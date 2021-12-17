Search

17 Dec 2021

Weather: Mostly dry this weekend but could snow be on the way for Christmas Day?

The forecast leading up to Christmas week is to be mainly dry in most areas but according to Carlow weather man Alan O'Reilly, we could be in a slight chance of snow on the big day.

O'Reilly took to twitter this week to say it was a case of "wait and see", but there was a slight chance of snow for some eastern areas of the country for Christmas Day.

Today will be dry overall with some fog during the morning hours with highest temperatures of 7 to 10. 

Tonight will be cloudy but dry with some possible patches of drizzle. Mist and fog will likely form, densest in parts of the north and east with lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Sunday will see any lingering fog clear and it will remain dry and cloudy for most areas of Leinster with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Sunday night will remain mostly dry with lowest temperatures from 2 to 6 degrees.

