Search

23 Dec 2021

Weather: Wet and windy this Christmas in Carlow

Weather: Wet and windy this Christmas in Carlow

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Christmas is only two days away and as we hurry to get the last bits of our shopping, Met Éireann predicts we could be in for a very unsettled weekend.

Some bright and sunny spells will extend throughout the afternoon today with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

Tonight will be generally dry and clear at first with some mist and fog forming later. Cloud will slowly build from the south overnight. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees but slightly milder further south with lows of 6 to 9 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

Taoiseach gives positive update after 'phenomenal' day in Covid-19 booster rollout

Carlow's Festival of Writing and Ideas rolls out winter series

Christmas Eve morning will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain slowly spreading north. Clearer, brighter and drier conditions will follow in from the south, extending further north as the rain clears. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds.

Friday night will become cloudier across the country in the evening with outbreaks of rain pushing in from the southwest. Some patchy mist will form elsewhere before the rain extends to all areas by night. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light to moderate southeast winds.

Christmas morning will be rather cloudy with outbreaks of rain moving in from the south and becoming more widespread by the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southeast winds.

Christmas night will see some clear breaks but cloud will develop as the rain slowly moves away to the north. The winds will fall to a light southerly and overnight temperatures will dip to 4 to 7 degrees with some patchy mist developing.

St Stephens Day will be generally cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain at times but there will be some afternoon clear spells with generally light winds. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media