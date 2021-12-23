Weather: Wet and windy this Christmas in Carlow

Christmas is only two days away and as we hurry to get the last bits of our shopping, Met Éireann predicts we could be in for a very unsettled weekend.

Some bright and sunny spells will extend throughout the afternoon today with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

Tonight will be generally dry and clear at first with some mist and fog forming later. Cloud will slowly build from the south overnight. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees but slightly milder further south with lows of 6 to 9 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.

Christmas Eve morning will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain slowly spreading north. Clearer, brighter and drier conditions will follow in from the south, extending further north as the rain clears. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate southeasterly winds.

Friday night will become cloudier across the country in the evening with outbreaks of rain pushing in from the southwest. Some patchy mist will form elsewhere before the rain extends to all areas by night. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light to moderate southeast winds.

Christmas Day is looking rather wet pic.twitter.com/qKb1aZAVmF — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 23, 2021

Christmas morning will be rather cloudy with outbreaks of rain moving in from the south and becoming more widespread by the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light to moderate southeast winds.

Christmas night will see some clear breaks but cloud will develop as the rain slowly moves away to the north. The winds will fall to a light southerly and overnight temperatures will dip to 4 to 7 degrees with some patchy mist developing.

St Stephens Day will be generally cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain at times but there will be some afternoon clear spells with generally light winds. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.