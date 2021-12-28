Search

28 Dec 2021

Weather advisory alert for Carlow

Weather advisory alert for Carlow

Wet and windy conditions in Carlow over next few days

Lili Lonergan

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Met Éireann has predicted a wet and windy few days ahead in Leinster as we edge closer to the New Year.

It will be a wet start for most early this morning, but the rain will clear east. Drier conditions with just a few showers and some sunny spells will gradually extend from the west during this morning.

Winds will be fresh at times in eastern parts during the morning, with lighter winds to the west, and easing light and variable everywhere by evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

Tonight we can expect to see rain extending from the southwest to all areas overnight, turning heavy at times with a risk of localised flooding.

Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, coldest early in the night in moderate to fresh southeasterly winds veering westerly and strengthening further towards morning.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 29, will be wet and windy to start with the rain over north Leinster clearing northeastwards through the morning with drier conditions and some sunny spells developing by afternoon. Very mild for the time of year, highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees, with fresh to strong westerly winds gradually easing.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with isolated patches of light rain or drizzle. Staying mild with temperatures not falling below 8 to 12 degrees, in light to moderate southwest winds.

