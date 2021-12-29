WEATHER: Unsettled conditions for Carlow as we head into New Year

This week continues to be unsettled as we head into the new year. Temperatures are to be mild but heavy rain is expected at times with some possible localised flooding.

Today will start off dull across Leinster with some rain in places. This afternoon will be drier and brighter with sunny spells. Mild and blustery with fresh, gusty westerly winds and afternoon temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees.

Tonight, rain and drizzle will spread northwards and becoming widespread. The rain and drizzle will continue overnight, but will become light and patchy. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with moderate southerly winds, fresher along the south coast.

It is windy but some lovely winter sunshine, get out and enjoy it if you can as tomorrow looks rather wet!

Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry. Rain will develop in the south towards noon and will spread northwards through the afternoon and continue through the evening. It will be heavy at times with localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes, which strengthen in the southeast later.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with persistent rain in all areas. It will clear from the southern half of the country overnight, but will continue further north. It will be mild and breezy with fresh southerly winds and lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

On Friday morning, New Years Eve, rain will clear northwards and the rest of the day will be mild and mainly dry with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees and light southerly breezes.

On New year's eve night another band of rain will spread northeastwards across the country. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with fresh southerly winds, strong in some coastal areas.

New Year's Day, Saturday, will see rain and drizzle continue throughout the morning and will give way to some showers in the afternoon.

A very mild start to 2022 with highest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees and moderate to fresh south to southwest winds. On Saturday night, there is a possibility of heavy rain for a time in the south and southeast of the country.

Sunday will be a brighter day with sunshine and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with moderate southwest winds, fresher in coastal areas.

Early indications suggest that Monday and Tuesday of next week will be colder with fresh, gusty northwest winds and occasional showers.