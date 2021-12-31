WEATHER: Windy and dry as we say goodbye to 2021

As we say goodbye to an unseasonably mild 2021, we can expect a bit of a mixed bag as we head into the New Year.

Today will be rather windy with mostly fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds. Generally dry for daylight hours with some sunny spells developing and possible outbreaks of scattered rain in the evening. Very mild for the time of year with top temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will become increasingly windy with strengthening southerly winds and gale force winds near some coastal areas. Scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move up across the region too, heaviest later in the night.

Extremely mild with lowest overnight temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Some colour for the last sunrise of 2021. It is unusually mild today and staying mild for tomorrow too but temperatures dropping back from Sunday. Frost is likely next Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/s102uhDEAS — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) December 31, 2021

Rather windy on New Year's Day with scattered outbreaks of showery rain. Some sunny spells too with driest conditions further to the east. Mild with top afternoon values ranging 12 to 14 degrees Celsius, in mostly fresh to strong and gusty southwest winds.

Saturday night will be breezy with showery falls of rain, mainly affecting Atlantic counties and turning heavier through the course of the night. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Showers will become widespread through the morning and afternoon on Sunday. However, some sunny spells will develop into the afternoon with showers mainly confined to Atlantic coasts. Highest temperatures will range a seasonal 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. Rather breezy with fairly brisk west to southwest winds.

A mix of clear spells and scattered showers expected on Sunday night, with showers most frequent in western areas. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Monday will be rather windy and showery with possible hail and lightning. Highest temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees Celsius generally, in fresh to strong and gusty cyclonic variable, mainly southwesterly winds.