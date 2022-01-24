CARLOW WEATHER: Mainly dry over coming days with possible patches of rain

Today will be cloudy with some bright spells throughout the day with some possible patches of drizzle. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

Tonight will be generally cloudy overnight with some patchy drizzle. Some mist and fog patches will develop in light variable breezes. Lowest temperatures generally of 2 to 4 degrees, but dipping to 0 under any prolonged clear spells in the midlands.

Cloudy tomorrow morning but some bright spells will break through in the afternoon. Patchy rain and drizzle will move in from the west later in the afternoon, clearing eastwards through the evening. Highest temperatures of 7 or 9 degrees in light south to southwest or variable breeze.

Today will be mainly dry apart from some patches of light rain & drizzle in the west & northwest this morning ️️



Good deal of cloud overall but bright or sunny spells will develop through the day ️



Highs of 7 to 10°C in light to moderate southerly or variable winds ️

Patchy rain and drizzle clearing the south and east early on Tuesday night to give a mainly dry night with some clear spells. Mist and fog patches will form in light southwest breezes. Lowest temperatures of -1 to 4 degrees, with frost in places.

Any mist or fog will lift on Wednesday morning and it will be mainly dry and cloudy, with just the odd spot of drizzle and some limited bright spells. Outbreaks of rain will develop in the northwest later in the afternoon, gradually extending southeastwards during the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Outbreaks of rain will continue to sink southwards over the country during Wednesday night, with drier and clearer conditions following from the north. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees over the northern half of the country, but temperatures remaining milder further south ranging from around 6 to 9 degrees.