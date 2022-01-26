CARLOW WEATHER: Unsettled conditions on the way as we edge towards the weekend

Some unsettled weather on the way towards the end of the week with spells of rain and drizzle expected.

Today

Any patchy frost and mist will clear this Wednesday morning, leaving a largely dry day with sunny spells. However, it will turn cloudier through the afternoon with patchy light rain and drizzle developing towards evening. Breezy with highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

A cloudy and mild to start tonight with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle spreading southwards across the province. However, drier and clearer conditions will develop over the north of the province by morning. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, coldest under clear spells in the north of the province, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, easing later.

Tomorrow

Any lingering rain and drizzle over the south of the province will clear tomorrow morning, leaving a dry day with spells of sunshine developing and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

It will be mainly dry on Thursday night with long clear spells, though it will turn cloudier towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, coldest early in the night, with frost and ice patches developing. Some patchy mist and fog will develop also in light to moderate southerly winds.

Another dry morning and cool in the South and East with some frost. Any fog will burn off this morning and some good sunny spells early in the Southeast but cloud increasing in the Northwest with rain arriving by evening and pushing down across the country tonight. pic.twitter.com/KXSeOXfCBz — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) January 26, 2022

Friday

It will become generally cloudy on Friday with a good deal of dry weather, though patchy light rain and drizzle will push into western areas in the morning and spread eastwards through the day. Highest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Friday night will be cloudy with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle. More persistent rain will move into the northwest towards morning. Very mild with lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Saturday

Cloudy and breezy for most of the day with patchy rain and drizzle in many areas to start. A band of more persistent rain in the northwest will extend southeastwards across the country through the day, becoming patchier as it spreads. Drier, brighter weather will follow from the northwest in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds, easing as the rain clears.

Mostly dry with clear spells to start but it will turn cloudier overnight with patchy drizzle developing in the west and southwest. Lowest temperatures generally of 0 to 4 degrees but milder under greater cloud cover in the southwest.

Sunday

A good deal of cloud with patchy rain and drizzle spreading from the Atlantic at times. More persistent rain will move into the west and north during the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.