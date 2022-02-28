No snow but plenty of unsettled weather in Met Éireann's forecast for this week

While there is no snow in Met Éireann's latest weather forecast, all counties can expect unsettled conditions for the rest of this week.

There will be a mix of bright spells and rain and drizzle for most of the week and after a slight reprieve next weekend, Met Éireann predicts more rain from next Sunday.

See their full forecast for the rest of this week below:

Monday night will be cold, dry and largely clear. Widespread frost and icy patches will develop as temperatures fall to between -3 and +1 degrees in near calm conditions and that may lead to a few patches of mist and fog developing locally also.

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

A cold and frosty start on Tuesday but any frost and ice will clear to leave a dry and bright day with long spells of sunshine. However, there will be a little more in the way of cloud in the northwest during the middle of the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in light to moderate easterly or variable breezes.

Another cold and generally dry night with long clear spells, though it will turn cloudier overnight with isolated patches of drizzle in the east and south. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees, with frost and ice patches developing in a light easterly breeze.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

Generally cloudy on Wednesday with scattered patches of light rain and drizzle spreading from the south. More persistent rain will move into western and southwestern coastal counties in the evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southeasterly winds.

Rain will spread northeastwards across the country on Wednesday night. Clear spells and scattered showers will follow into Connacht and Munster as the rain clears overnight. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in light winds.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Rain will gradually clear from the east and north through the morning and afternoon, leaving a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent and prolonged over the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

A cold and generally dry night with long clear spells and just isolated showers, mainly near western and northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees in light westerly winds.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Another bright day with sunny spells and scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in a light breeze.

OUTLOOK - NEXT WEEKEND

High pressure will build across the country over the weekend, bringing plenty of dry and bright weather with long sunny spells. However, current indications suggest that another spell of rain will cross the country later Sunday.