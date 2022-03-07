Search

07 Mar 2022

New Met Éireann warning for Ireland with snow now possible this week

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

07 Mar 2022 3:54 PM

Met Éireann has issued a new Status Yellow weather warning for the entire country with wintry showers possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The official wind and rain warning for Ireland was issued on Monday but comes into effect at 10pm on Tuesday night. It will remain in place until 3pm on Wednesday.

Met Éireann said there will be "heavy rainfall on Tuesday night and Wednesday, possibly turning wintry in places."

They added that it "will be accompanied by strong to near gale force and gusty southerly winds.

"This will lead to hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding."

This warning follows an earlier Status Yellow wind and rain warning for ten counties from 4am on Tuesday until 3pm on Tuesday. 

This earlier warning covers Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Met Éireann warned of "strong to near gale force and gusty southeast to south winds on Tuesday morning and afternoon.

"These winds will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible."

