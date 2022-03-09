ALERT: Severe weather warning issued for Carlow
An Orange weather warning has been issued for Carlow for this evening with heavy rains expected to batter the county.
Surface flooding and poor driving conditions are expected so motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution.
The warning is in place until 9pm.
